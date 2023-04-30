Advertisement
California

7 hospitalized after driver in stolen car runs red light in San Bernardino, police say

A multi-car crash in San Bernardino on Sunday injured seven people.
By Brittny MejiaStaff Writer 
Police were searching late Sunday for a driver who they said crashed into several cars in a busy San Bernardino intersection, sending seven people to the hospital.

The crash happened a little after 2:30 p.m., when a driver in a stolen car ran a red light and then crashed into seven cars at the intersection of Del Rosa and Highland avenues, according to Sgt. Chris Gray of the San Bernardino Police Department.

Seven people were taken to the hospital, and two were in serious condition.

Several people had to be extricated from their vehicles, San Bernardino fire authorities told KTLA.

The suspect fled and hasn’t been apprehended, according to Gray.

