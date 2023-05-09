LAPD shoots and kills dog that bit person at South L.A. homeless encampment
A dog was shot and killed by LAPD officers after it bit someone Tuesday morning at a homeless encampment in the Vermont-Slauson neighborhood of South Los Angeles, police said.
Officers responded to a radio call about a person being bit by a dog near the intersection of Vermont Avenue and West 70th Street at 10:24 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Police shot the dog, and it was declared dead at the scene, an LAPD spokesperson said.
Footage from KABC-TV Channel 7 showed white cardboard covering a dog that appeared to be chained to a pole.
For years, Dr. Kwane Stewart quietly visited homeless encampments, treating pets for free. Then came reality TV and a nonprofit. For the ‘Street Vet,’ unhoused pets still come first.
Police did not say if other injuries were reported, nor did they provide details about the circumstances leading up to the shooting.
The stories shaping California
Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.