California

LAPD shoots and kills dog that bit person at South L.A. homeless encampment

By Vanessa ArredondoStaff Writer 
A dog was shot and killed by LAPD officers after it bit someone Tuesday morning at a homeless encampment in the Vermont-Slauson neighborhood of South Los Angeles, police said.

Officers responded to a radio call about a person being bit by a dog near the intersection of Vermont Avenue and West 70th Street at 10:24 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Police shot the dog, and it was declared dead at the scene, an LAPD spokesperson said.

Footage from KABC-TV Channel 7 showed white cardboard covering a dog that appeared to be chained to a pole.

Police did not say if other injuries were reported, nor did they provide details about the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

