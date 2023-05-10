Advertisement
California

Teen critically injured after being shot, hit by car in fight at Canoga Park gas station

Police tape surrounds a gas station
A teenage boy is in critical condition after he was shot and hit by a car at this Canoga Park gas station at Vanowen Street and Independence Avenue early Wednesday morning.
(KTLA-TV Channel 5)
By Nathan SolisStaff Writer 
Share

A 17-year-old boy was shot and struck by a car at a Canoga Park gas station early Wednesday after a fight in the parking lot, authorities said.

The boy was standing in the gas station parking lot with a group of people shortly before 1 a.m. when the suspect approached them and got into an argument, said Officer Warren Moore with the Los Angeles Police Department.

The suspect then got into a fight with the group and fired several shots at them. The teen boy was struck, according to police.

Advertisement
FILE - This combination photo shows rapper Tory Lanez performing at the Festival d'ete de Quebec, July 11, 2018, in Quebec City, Canada, left, and Megan Thee Stallion at the premiere of "P-Valley," June 2, 2022, in Los Angeles. A Los Angeles judge on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, denied a motion for a new trial from lawyers for Lanez, who was convicted of three felonies in December for shooting hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion in the feet and wounding her. (Photos by Amy Harris, left, Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

Music

Tory Lanez is denied a new trial in Megan Thee Stallion shooting

A judge denied a motion for a new trial for rapper Tory Lanez in the shooting of hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion in the Hollywood Hills in 2020.

The suspect ran away, and the teen was hit by a car driving away from the gas station at Vanowen Street and Independence Avenue, Moore said. Police could not say whether the vehicle was driven by the shooting suspect.

The victim was transported to a hospital in critical condition, police said. Authorities had no description of the suspect.

California
Nathan Solis

Nathan Solis is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously worked for Courthouse News Service, where he wrote both breaking news and enterprise stories ranging from criminal justice to homelessness and politics. Before that, Solis was at the Redding Record Searchlight as a multimedia journalist, where he anchored coverage of the destructive 2017 fires in Northern California. Earlier in his career, he worked for Eastsider L.A.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement