Teen critically injured after being shot, hit by car in fight at Canoga Park gas station
A 17-year-old boy was shot and struck by a car at a Canoga Park gas station early Wednesday after a fight in the parking lot, authorities said.
The boy was standing in the gas station parking lot with a group of people shortly before 1 a.m. when the suspect approached them and got into an argument, said Officer Warren Moore with the Los Angeles Police Department.
The suspect then got into a fight with the group and fired several shots at them. The teen boy was struck, according to police.
The suspect ran away, and the teen was hit by a car driving away from the gas station at Vanowen Street and Independence Avenue, Moore said. Police could not say whether the vehicle was driven by the shooting suspect.
The victim was transported to a hospital in critical condition, police said. Authorities had no description of the suspect.
