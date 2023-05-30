Advertisement
83-year-old man arrested in fatal shooting at Amazon Fresh in L.A.

A police cruiser in a parking lot.
Police at the site of a shooting Tuesday at an Amazon Fresh in southwestern Los Angeles.
(KTLA)
By Jeremy ChildsStaff Writer 
An 83-year-old man got into a fight with another man, 31, at an Amazon Fresh in southwest Los Angeles on Tuesday and fatally shot the younger man, according to Los Angeles police.

The octogenarian suspect was arrested late Tuesday afternoon, the LAPD reported.

The shooting was first reported at 4:05 p.m. in the 6800 block of La Cienega Boulevard.

The 31-year-old shooting victim was pronounced dead at the scene by the Los Angeles Fire Department. His identity has yet to be released by officials.

The Los Angeles Police Department did not say whether the shooting occurred inside or outside the business.

The suspect was arrested shortly after the incident and was in police custody. No further details were immediately available.

Jeremy Childs

Jeremy Childs is the night reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before joining the newsroom in 2023, he worked at the Ventura County Star, where he covered breaking news and most recently served as the newspaper’s East Ventura County reporter. Childs grew up in Newbury Park and graduated from Occidental College with a degree in English and comparative literary studies.

