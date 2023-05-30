83-year-old man arrested in fatal shooting at Amazon Fresh in L.A.

Police at the site of a shooting Tuesday at an Amazon Fresh in southwestern Los Angeles.

An 83-year-old man got into a fight with another man, 31, at an Amazon Fresh in southwest Los Angeles on Tuesday and fatally shot the younger man, according to Los Angeles police.

The octogenarian suspect was arrested late Tuesday afternoon, the LAPD reported.

The shooting was first reported at 4:05 p.m. in the 6800 block of La Cienega Boulevard.

The 31-year-old shooting victim was pronounced dead at the scene by the Los Angeles Fire Department. His identity has yet to be released by officials.

The Los Angeles Police Department did not say whether the shooting occurred inside or outside the business.

The suspect was arrested shortly after the incident and was in police custody. No further details were immediately available.