Photos | WeHo celebrates with Pride

Smiling people walk in front of a pink sign that says "Our pride."
Alexa Lariy, in blue, joins members of the Trans Latina Coalition as they get into the spirit of the day at the WeHo Pride Parade Sunday in West Hollywood.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
By Genaro MolinaStaff Photographer 
Tens of thousands lined the West Hollywood route Sunday of the WeHo Pride Parade, which brought a lively mix of colorful floats, music and marchers. High spirits reigned at the event, which highlighted a weekend that included an arts festival and a two-day street fair with mariachis, a drag show and the Rams cheerleaders.

Grand marshals for the parade were model Laith Ashley, actor Niecy Nash-Betts and her wife, Jessica Betts, Melissa McCarthy and “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” Former NSYNC member Lance Bass was also on hand and touched on the recent backlash against LGBTQ+ rights and events.

“The temperature for the LGBTQIA community right now is very hostile,” he told KTLA. “So Pride is a protest. It started as a protest, and it’s still a protest.”

See more photos from the WeHo Pride Parade below:

Drag nuns in white makeup and bright pink and orange gowns with black polka dots.
The drag nuns of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, shown at Sunday’s event, grabbed the spotlight with their Dodgers drama.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
Melissa McCarthy in a sparkling gown against a backdrop of multicolored balloons.
Actor Melissa McCarthy flashes her pride colors while riding in the WeHo Pride Parade.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
People in black T-shirts wave flags.
Members of the Pride Tour wave flags at Sunday’s event.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
A drag queen in heart-shaped sunglasses and striped red, white and blue outfit leans back in a pose.
Drag queens get into the spirit of the festivities.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
Muscular men in tiny red briefs atop a fire truck.
Members of Mickey’s West Hollywood dance on top of a fire truck during the WeHo Pride Parade.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
A man spreads a fan that says "puppy" with a leash and wears a leather mask.
A man dressed in a leather dog mask flashes his fan during the West Hollywood event.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
A person in rainbow clothing waves flags.
Parade participants on stilts make their way down Santa Monica Boulevard.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
A person amid a crowd holds a sign that says "Drag is not a crime."
People show their support for drag queens.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Genaro Molina

Genaro Molina is an award-winning staff photographer for the Los Angeles Times. He has worked in journalism for more than 35 years starting at the San Francisco Chronicle. Molina has photographed the life and death of Pope John Paul II, the tragedy of AIDS in Africa, the impact of Hurricane Katrina, and Cuba after Castro. His work has appeared in nine books and his photographs have been exhibited extensively including at the Smithsonian Institute and the Annenberg Space for Photography.

