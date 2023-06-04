Photos | WeHo celebrates with Pride

Tens of thousands lined the West Hollywood route Sunday of the WeHo Pride Parade, which brought a lively mix of colorful floats, music and marchers. High spirits reigned at the event, which highlighted a weekend that included an arts festival and a two-day street fair with mariachis, a drag show and the Rams cheerleaders.
Grand marshals for the parade were model Laith Ashley, actor Niecy Nash-Betts and her wife, Jessica Betts, Melissa McCarthy and “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” Former NSYNC member Lance Bass was also on hand and touched on the recent backlash against LGBTQ+ rights and events.
“The temperature for the LGBTQIA community right now is very hostile,” he told KTLA. “So Pride is a protest. It started as a protest, and it’s still a protest.”
See more photos from the WeHo Pride Parade below:
The stories shaping California
Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.