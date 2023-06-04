Photos | WeHo celebrates with Pride

Tens of thousands lined the West Hollywood route Sunday of the WeHo Pride Parade, which brought a lively mix of colorful floats, music and marchers. High spirits reigned at the event, which highlighted a weekend that included an arts festival and a two-day street fair with mariachis, a drag show and the Rams cheerleaders.

Grand marshals for the parade were model Laith Ashley, actor Niecy Nash-Betts and her wife, Jessica Betts, Melissa McCarthy and “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” Former NSYNC member Lance Bass was also on hand and touched on the recent backlash against LGBTQ+ rights and events.

“The temperature for the LGBTQIA community right now is very hostile,” he told KTLA. “So Pride is a protest. It started as a protest, and it’s still a protest.”

See more photos from the WeHo Pride Parade below:

The drag nuns of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, shown at Sunday’s event, grabbed the spotlight with their Dodgers drama (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

Actor Melissa McCarthy flashes her pride colors while riding in the WeHo Pride Parade. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Members of the Pride Tour wave flags at Sunday’s event. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Drag queens get into the spirit of the festivities. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Members of Mickey’s West Hollywood dance on top of a fire truck during the WeHo Pride Parade. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

A man dressed in a leather dog mask flashes his fan during the West Hollywood event. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Parade participants on stilts make their way down Santa Monica Boulevard. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement