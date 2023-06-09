Advertisement
Multiple people injured in shooting in San Francisco’s Mission District

By Jeremy ChildsStaff Writer 
Multiple people were injured in a shooting in San Francisco’s Mission District on Friday night, authorities said.

The shooting was reported in the area of 24th Street and Treat Avenue, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

Police confirmed multiple people had been injured, though they did not say how many or what their conditions were. The department did not immediately respond to requests for further information.

Residents are advised to avoid the area as law enforcement continues to investigate.

The shooting occurred shortly after 9 p.m., according to ABC7.

