Disneyland is offering more lower-priced tickets this summer. Here are the dates for those deals

Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland, where the theme park is offering more lower-priced tickets this summer.

Just in time for the summer travel season, Disneyland has announced plans to offer some of its cheapest tickets.

Some Disneyland tickets will be as low as $104 this summer, part of the park’s promise to provide nearly two months’ worth of reduced admission for the resort’s 100-year anniversary celebration.

The lower-priced tickets will be available on select weeks — usually from Monday to Thursday — through August and September.

The park adopted a demand pricing system in 2016 that reduces ticket prices on low-demand days and increases them on high-demand days. Disneyland ticket prices can range from $104 to $179.

Aug. 21 is the first date cheaper tickets will be available, and the lower price will be offered through Aug. 24. Lower prices are also available Aug. 28 to Aug. 31.

Disney fans don’t seem too excited about the prices, based on some of the comments left on the Disney Blog site. They also groused about the requirement that fans make a reservation.

“The changes over the last couple of years have taken away so much spontaneity and magic,” Judith, a longtime Disneyland fan, said in a comment about the ticket prices.

Last year, the lower-priced tickets were offered for only three days during August, Disneyland officials said.

In September, $104 tickets will be available on 15 dates. Last year, the month had nine lower-priced days.

Visitors can also attend Disneyland’s Halloween festivities, which begin Sept. 1 and run through Oct. 31, for a much lower price.

The cheaper tickets will be available Sept. 5 to Sept. 7, and the rest of Mondays to Thursdays until the end of the month.