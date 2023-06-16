Will June gloom go away in time for a sunny Father’s Day?

A beachgoer feeds birds at the Santa Monica Pier on Monday. Temperatures are expected to rise into the weekend, burning off morning fog and marine layer.

June gloom is expected to linger across Southern California into this weekend, but forecasters say there’s still a good chance for sunny skies on Father’s Day.

Gray skies, scattered showers and even some thunderstorms have hit the area for weeks now, making for a particularly gloomy month. The cool weather is likely to stick around a few more days, but forecasters said some areas may see some sun starting Saturday.

“We’ve got a shot at a better clearing for [Saturday],” said David Sweet, meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

The temperature in downtown Los Angeles are expected to reach 78 degrees Saturday, after some patchy fog burns off in the morning. But some areas, like Woodland Hills, can expect to see a high of 85 degrees.

Temperatures are expected to drop slightly again by Sunday, with cloudy morning skies and temperatures hovering around the low 70s for most of Southern California beginning Sunday until Tuesday, Sweet said.

But there’s a chance for sunnier skies by the afternoon on Sunday, Father’s Day.

“If you’re away from the coast, it will clear up,” said David Gromberg, meteorologist with the National Weather Service. “We have clouds each morning, and it will burn off in the afternoon — unless you’re on the coast.”

Temperatures along the coast on Sunday will top out at about 68 degrees, while downtown and surrounding areas will likely see the mid-70s. Valleys and inland areas could see highs reaching 80 degrees.

Meanwhile, Northern California residents are in for a bit of a roller coaster ride this weekend.

The San Francisco Bay Area can expect sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-70s, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures in some of the interior valley could reach the lower 80s.

But the warm temperatures won’t last.

By Monday, a low-pressure system is expected to move into the region, bringing cooler temperatures, according to the weather service. Temperatures will range from the high 60s to low 70s and are expected to linger through the end of the week.