Man armed with assault rifle is shot by L.A. County deputies in Diamond Bar

Deputies responded to reports of an armed man firing randomly in the 2900 block of Crooked Creek Drive in Diamond Bar on Monday morning.

A man armed with an assault rifle and wearing body armor was shot by Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies in Diamond Bar on Monday morning, according to authorities.

Deputies responded to reports of the armed man firing randomly in the 2900 block of Crooked Creek Drive about 11:45 a.m., Deputy Miguel Meza said.

The suspect was shot by deputies and taken to a hospital in unknown condition, officials said.

Advertisement

California Whistleblower loses $26-million lawsuit over ‘Executioners’ deputy gang “We disagree with the jury’s decision, but we respect it,” Lt. Larry Waldie’s lawyer says. “We are going to avail ourselves of all appropriate remedies under the law.”

A stabbing also occurred in the area, Meza said, but it was unclear if the two incidents are connected.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.