Advertisement
California

Man armed with assault rifle is shot by L.A. County deputies in Diamond Bar

A light bar on top of a police car
Deputies responded to reports of an armed man firing randomly in the 2900 block of Crooked Creek Drive in Diamond Bar on Monday morning.
(File photo)
By Vanessa ArredondoStaff Writer 
Share

A man armed with an assault rifle and wearing body armor was shot by Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies in Diamond Bar on Monday morning, according to authorities.

Deputies responded to reports of the armed man firing randomly in the 2900 block of Crooked Creek Drive about 11:45 a.m., Deputy Miguel Meza said.

The suspect was shot by deputies and taken to a hospital in unknown condition, officials said.

Advertisement
LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 24: Lt. Larry Waldie testifies at the Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission hearing investigating the sheriff's department's "deputy gangs" on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

California

Whistleblower loses $26-million lawsuit over ‘Executioners’ deputy gang

“We disagree with the jury’s decision, but we respect it,” Lt. Larry Waldie’s lawyer says. “We are going to avail ourselves of all appropriate remedies under the law.”

A stabbing also occurred in the area, Meza said, but it was unclear if the two incidents are connected.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.

California
Vanessa Arredondo

Vanessa Arredondo is a reporter and a member of the 2022-23 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class. She is a Chicana born and raised in the San Fernando Valley. Arredondo is a proud product of community college and has interned in various digital newsrooms across California, including CalMatters and NBCLA. Before joining The Times, she was a Hearst fellow at the San Francisco Chronicle. She is a fan of both the Dodgers and the Giants, which some may find strange.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement