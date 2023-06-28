Attractions at Disneyland, California Adventure to temporarily close for refurbishment

Two popular rides at Disney California Adventure, as well as the Disneyland monorail, will temporarily close in July for refurbishment.

Soarin’ Around the World, which takes riders on a global virtual hang glide tour, will be closed Wednesday through July 14, according to the Disneyland Resort website.

The 2.5-mile monorail, which transports passengers to and from the park, will also close on Wednesday. And Toy Story Midway Mania, a shooting game featuring characters from the titular franchise, will close July 17.

Reopening dates for those two attractions have not been publicly announced. All three rides will undergo standard refurbishments, according to Disneyland officials.

Refurbishments at Disneyland are routine, although less common during the peak summer tourist season between Memorial Day and Labor Day. The monorail has been known to temporarily close or reduce hours when it gets too hot, as it does not have air conditioning.

Disneyland’s Peter Pan’s Flight, which closed for refurbishment June 5, will reopen Friday.

Soarin’ Around the World replaced the state-specific Soarin’ Over California in 2016. An upgraded Soarin’ Over California is scheduled to temporarily return in 2024.