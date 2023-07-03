Advertisement
California

Fireworks and lunar glow: Supermoon to make appearance for Fourth of July

A May supermoon, seen from Joshua Tree National Park.
A May supermoon, seen from Joshua Tree National Park.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Christian MartinezStaff Writer 
Fireworks will not be the only things lighting up the night sky this week, as the summer’s first “supermoon” will rise Monday and stick around into the Fourth of July.

According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, the supermoon, also known as the “Buck” or “Thunder” moon, is bigger and brighter than other full moons. From Los Angeles, it will be seen rising in the southeast sky Monday at 9:02 p.m. and will set Tuesday around 5:40 a.m.

The moon will appear 98% full on the Fourth of July.

“At its nearest point, the Buck Moon will be 224,895.4 miles (361,934 km) from Earth, which means that August’s Blue Moon will be the only supermoon that is closer to our planet this year,” the Old Farmer’s Almanac says.

The almanac estimates that the moon will appear 7% bigger than “normal” full moons.

The difference may be imperceptible to the human eye. Still, the giant orb should provide a stunning backdrop to early fireworks displays.

If you miss this supermoon, you’ll have three more opportunities to see one in the next couple of months, according to Space.com: Aug. 1, Aug. 30 and Sept. 28.

California
Christian Martinez

