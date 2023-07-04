Photos: Fourth of July celebrations

Independence Day, known colloquially as the Fourth of July, is a federal holiday in the United States commemorating the Declaration of Independence, which was ratified by the Second Continental Congress on July 4, 1776, establishing the United States of America. From 1776 to the present day, July 4 has been celebrated as the birth of American independence, with festivities including fireworks, parades and concerts.
