Advertisement
California

Photos: Fourth of July celebrations

Boys Scouts carry a huge American flag
Boys Scouts carry a huge American flag down Main Street during the Huntington Beach Independence Day Parade.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
By Luis Sinco
Allen J. Schaben Kent Nishimura Wally Skalij
Share

Independence Day, known colloquially as the Fourth of July, is a federal holiday in the United States commemorating the Declaration of Independence, which was ratified by the Second Continental Congress on July 4, 1776, establishing the United States of America. From 1776 to the present day, July 4 has been celebrated as the birth of American independence, with festivities including fireworks, parades and concerts.

A man dressed as Uncle Sam in a crowd of people
Dressed as Uncle Sam, Robert Sternberg dances with the crowd as the band Flashback Heart Attack performs at Bolsa Chica State Beach in Huntington Beach on Saturday.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Vice President Kamala Harris with a firetruck
Vice President Kamala Harris visits L.A. Fire Department Station 39 in Van Nuys to express appreciation on the Fourth of July.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Two horses on a parade route
An equestrian group makes its way past crowds lining Main Street for Huntington Beach’s holiday parade. Thousands gathered in the coastal community for the annual event.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Geham Izmirian dressed as Uncle Sam in a crowd of people
Geham Izmirian, dressed as Uncle Sam, walks down Main Street before the Huntington Beach Independence Day Parade.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Advertisement

Mike and Amber Perez
Mike and Amber Perez of Tustin and dogs Ziggy and Taz relax in Huntington Beach in their 1970 VW bus to escape the inland heat wave during the holiday weekend.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Cyclists ride flag-decked bicycles on Main Street
Cyclists ride flag-decked bicycles on Main Street before the start of the parade in Huntington Beach.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
People gather near the Marine Corps War Memorial
People gather near the Marine Corps War Memorial in Arlington, Va., ahead of a fireworks show.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
Fireworks show over the National Mall.
Fireworks are seen over the National Mall in view of the Lincoln Monument, the Washington Monument and the U.S. Capitol Building.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
Ayesha Latif relaxes in a patriotic inflatable couch
Ayesha Latif of Huntington Beach relaxes under the pier after the Huntington parade and before the fireworks show.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
A couple wades into the ocean during the fireworks show.
A couple wades into the surf to get a closer look at the fireworks over the ocean at the pier in Huntington Beach.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Advertisement

California
Luis Sinco

Luis Sinco has been a staff photojournalist at the Los Angeles Times since 1997.

Allen J. Schaben

Photojournalist Allen J. Schaben began his career at the Los Angeles Times shortly after he earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism with minors in art and psychology at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1994.

Kent Nishimura

Kent Nishimura is a staff photographer with the Los Angeles Times based in Washington, D.C., covering politics and national news.

Wally Skalij

Wally Skalij joined the Los Angeles Times as a staff photographer in 1997.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement