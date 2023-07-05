Child critically wounded by stray bullet during Fourth of July celebrations in South L.A.

A 6-year-old boy was in critical condition after he was hit by a stray bullet during Fourth of July celebrations.

A 6-year-old boy was critically injured Tuesday when he was struck by a stray bullet during Fourth of July celebrations in South Los Angeles, police said.

The shooting happened around 8:50 p.m. in the 700 block of East 40th Place in South L.A. The boy was standing outside when he was struck in the upper torso, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said.

The boy was taken to a hospital in critical condition. His parents were driving him to the hospital in a private vehicle when they flagged down an ambulance, which took him the rest of the way, police said.

The shooting is still under investigation.