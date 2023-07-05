Advertisement
Child critically wounded by stray bullet during Fourth of July celebrations in South L.A.

A police cruiser is parked outside a home at night
A 6-year-old boy was in critical condition after he was hit by a stray bullet during Fourth of July celebrations.
(KTLA-TV)
By Saumya Gupta
A 6-year-old boy was critically injured Tuesday when he was struck by a stray bullet during Fourth of July celebrations in South Los Angeles, police said.

The shooting happened around 8:50 p.m. in the 700 block of East 40th Place in South L.A. The boy was standing outside when he was struck in the upper torso, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said.

The boy was taken to a hospital in critical condition. His parents were driving him to the hospital in a private vehicle when they flagged down an ambulance, which took him the rest of the way, police said.

The shooting is still under investigation.

Saumya Gupta

Saumya Gupta is a 2023 reporting intern on the Fast Break Desk at the Los Angeles Times. She was born and raised in the San Gabriel Valley. Gupta previously interned at the San Gabriel Valley Tribune and is a current journalism graduate student at UC Berkeley. She hates the cold and loves being outside in the sun.

