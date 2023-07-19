Advertisement
Bones were found at UC Berkeley. Now police say there was a homicide

By Christian MartinezStaff Writer 
Skeletal remains found at UC Berkeley earlier this year have been identified and the manner of death ruled a homicide, the university’s Police Department announced Wednesday.

The remains were found in January in a building used as storage space.

They were identified as those of Steven Lawrence McCreary, born in October 1972.

“Forensic and other evidence indicates the death occurred many years ago,” UC Berkeley police said in a news release.

McCreary was known to have been alive in 2009, the department said.

“Based on the condition of the bones analyzed by the Alameda County Coroner’s Office, McCreary’s death is a homicide,” the department said.

McCreary was originally from Texas and was not affiliated with the university, officials said. He was “known to travel around the country” by various means including train and hitchhiking and had spent time in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The building where McCreary’s remains were found was part of the Clark Kerr Campus, a former residential hall a mile from the “core campus,” officials said.

The incident remains under investigation, and school police asked that anyone with information contact Det. Sgt. Jon Caires at (510) 642-0482, jcaires@berkeley.edu; or Det. Mitch Levi at (510) 642-3658, mlevi@berkeley.edu.

Christian Martinez

Christian Martinez is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously wrote for the USA Today network of newspapers including the Ventura County Star, where he covered the Thomas and Woolsey wildfires and the Borderline mass shooting, the Spectrum & Daily News in Utah and the Lansing State Journal in Michigan. He was born and raised in Southern California and attended Saint Mary’s College of California.

