Metro aims to get Taylor fans Swiftly to the Eras Tour at SoFi Stadium

Taylor Swift brings her blockbuster, career-spanning Eras Tour to Los Angeles for a six-performance engagement at SoFi Stadium beginning Aug. 3.

To help Swifties get to and from the venue for the sold-out shows, Metro has added late-night service and a free shuttle to stations around the stadium.

Service has been extended to around 2 a.m., Metro said in a news release, and free shuttle service to the stadium will be available from the Downtown Inglewood K Line stop and the Hawthorne/Lennox C Line stop.

Shuttles will run between 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. before each show and for 90 minutes after the end of each of Swift’s performances, scheduled for Aug. 3, 4, 5, 7, 8 and 9.

Metro did not immediately respond to questions about how many riders it was expecting for the performances.

On social media, when a Beyoncé fan asked if the added service would be used for Queen Bey’s three upcoming shows scheduled for Sept. 1, 2 and 4, Metro said simply that there were “no details at this time.”

But in response to a Twitter user who hoped to see the added service for all events at SoFi Stadium, YouTube Theater and the Kia Forum, Metro said it would take the suggestion under consideration.