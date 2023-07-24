Advertisement
California

Metro aims to get Taylor fans Swiftly to the Eras Tour at SoFi Stadium

Taylor Swift in a sparkling bodysuit and boots sings in a microphone. Backup dancers use chairs as props.
Taylor Swift performs in Seattle on Saturday.
(Mat Hayward / Getty Images)
By Christian MartinezStaff Writer 
Taylor Swift brings her blockbuster, career-spanning Eras Tour to Los Angeles for a six-performance engagement at SoFi Stadium beginning Aug. 3.

To help Swifties get to and from the venue for the sold-out shows, Metro has added late-night service and a free shuttle to stations around the stadium.

Service has been extended to around 2 a.m., Metro said in a news release, and free shuttle service to the stadium will be available from the Downtown Inglewood K Line stop and the Hawthorne/Lennox C Line stop.

Shuttles will run between 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. before each show and for 90 minutes after the end of each of Swift’s performances, scheduled for Aug. 3, 4, 5, 7, 8 and 9.

Metro did not immediately respond to questions about how many riders it was expecting for the performances.

On social media, when a Beyoncé fan asked if the added service would be used for Queen Bey’s three upcoming shows scheduled for Sept. 1, 2 and 4, Metro said simply that there were “no details at this time.”

But in response to a Twitter user who hoped to see the added service for all events at SoFi Stadium, YouTube Theater and the Kia Forum, Metro said it would take the suggestion under consideration.

California
Christian Martinez

Christian Martinez is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously wrote for the USA Today network of newspapers including the Ventura County Star, where he covered the Thomas and Woolsey wildfires and the Borderline mass shooting, the Spectrum & Daily News in Utah and the Lansing State Journal in Michigan. He was born and raised in Southern California and attended Saint Mary’s College of California.

