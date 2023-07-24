Trader Joe’s says do not eat these cookies; the hidden ingredient is rocks

Trader Joe’s announced the recall of two types of cookies that may contain rocks. Shown here is the original Trader Joe’s in Pasadena.

Trader Joe’s announced the recall of two cookies that may contain “foreign material” — specifically, rocks.

In a notice posted online Friday, the grocery chain warned customers about the possible presence of pebbles in Almond Windmill Cookies with sell-by dates from Oct. 19 to 21, as well as in Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies with sell-by dates of Oct. 17-21.

“Please do not eat them,” the company said in its statement. “We urge you to discard the product or return it to any Trader Joe’s for a full refund.”

The release said Trader Joe’s first learned of the problem from its cookie supplier. But the company’s statement didn’t say how big the craggy contaminants were, or how they got into the baked goods in the first place.

Advertisement

“All potentially affected product has been removed from sale and destroyed,” the release continued. “We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience.”

This isn’t the first time in recent months the beloved grocery chain has issued a recall alert based on odd contaminants.

In May, a similar release warned about the presence of glass in a few batches of Trader Joe’s Instant Cold Brew Coffee.

Last year, Trader Joe’s recalled soft-baked snickerdoodle cookies after a supplier alerted them to the presence of “hard plastic pieces” in the sweet snacks.

The company says customers with questions about the latest recall can contact customer relations at (626) 599-3817 or send an email.