Stones in sweets, now bugs in broccoli: Trader Joe’s soup is recalled

A Trader Joe's store, with two cars parked out front
The original Trader Joe’s grocery store is in Pasadena.
(Chris Pizzello / Associated Press)
By Christian MartinezStaff Writer 
First, two kinds of Trader Joe’s cookies were recalled for the possible presence of rocks.

Now, a Trader Joe’s soup is being recalled for the possible presence of insects.

In a report posted online this week, the Food and Drug Administration said Pennsylvania-based Winter Gardens Quality Foods initiated a recall of 20-ounce containers of Trader Joe‘s Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup “because the product has insects in the frozen broccoli florets.”

The recall affects nearly 11,000 cases of the product with multiple use-by dates between July 18 and Sept. 15.

The soup was distributed to California, Illinois, Texas, Washington, Pennsylvania and Connecticut.

In a statement Thursday, the store said no known health affects had been reported.

The recall was initiated by Winter Gardens on July 10, two weeks before Trader Joe’s announced a recall of its Almond Windmill and Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond cookies.

The recalled sweets were removed from the stores’ shelves and destroyed.

The Monrovia-based grocery store chain advised customers to either toss the products or return them for a full refund.

Christian Martinez

