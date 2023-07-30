Three killed in San Bernardino County plane crash

Three people were killed Sunday morning when a small planed crashed into a hangar at Cable Airport in Upland, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane, a single-engine Beechcraft P35, crashed during departure around 6:30 a.m.

Nearby fire crews responded to the scene, where the three occupants were found dead by the fire department, officials said. The identities of the occupants have not been released.

The FAA said the agency and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

Cable Airport is a public use general aviation airport that was founded by Dewey and Maude Cable in 1945. The airport is still privately owned and operated by the Cable family, who could not be reached for comment.