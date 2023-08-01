Advertisement
California

17-year-old boy hospitalized after shooting in South L.A.

Los Angeles Times staffer Noah Goldberg
By Noah Goldberg
Staff WriterFollow
A 17-year-old boy was shot in South Los Angeles on Monday night but was able to flee his attackers, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The teen was walking down Towne Avenue near East 79th Street in the Florence neighborhood around 10 p.m. when he heard footsteps and then several gunshots, according to an LAPD spokesperson. He started to run away and realized that he had been shot, police said.

He was taken to a hospital and was stable, according to the LAPD.

It was not clear whether the shooting was gang-related and no arrests have been made, the LAPD said.

No other details were available.

Noah Goldberg

Noah Goldberg covers breaking news for the Los Angeles Times. He worked previously in New York City as the Brooklyn courts reporter for the New York Daily News, covering major criminal trials as well as working on enterprise stories. Before that, he was the criminal justice reporter for the Brooklyn Eagle.

