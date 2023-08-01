Advertisement
Teen watching Orange County street takeover is hit, left with broken bones

A car spins in circles next to a group of people in an intersection
Authorities are searching for a driver who struck a teenager and fled during a street takeover Friday night in Tustin. Above, a takeover last year in East Compton.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
By Vanessa ArredondoStaff Writer 
Orange County authorities are searching for a driver who struck a teenager and fled during an illegal street takeover in Tustin.

Police responded to reports of street racing on Tustin Ranch Road and an “intersection takeover” at Park and Warner avenues about 11:40 p.m. Friday.

The teenager, a spectator, suffered several broken bones after being struck by a dark sedan doing burnouts and was taken to a hospital in stable condition, police said.

EAST COMPTON, CA - AUGUST 14: A participant is directed into the intersection during an early morning street takeover at Compton Boulevard and Atlantic Avenue in East Compton on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. Takeovers are a growing trend and residents say that law enforcement are not doing enough to stop them. There have been some residents who say that the events are dangerous and keep them up at night. Some spectators said they feel like they're not bothering anyone and they only happen at night when the streets are empty. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Santa Rosa’s plan to curb street takeovers? Sue organizers for pollution

Cities have increased police patrols and looked to fine spectators to shut down street takeovers. Now the city of Santa Rosa is looking to sue organizers for pollution as well.

KTLA-TV Channel 5 obtained cellphone video shot by the unidentified teen just before being struck. The video shows several people crowding the intersection as two vehicles do spinouts.

When officers arrived, they found about 300 cars parked on the roadway and doing burnouts and doughnuts in the intersection as spectators lit fireworks and shined laser pointers, officials said. Police towed 51 vehicles and impounded 18 cars for 30 days. Twenty citations were issued for various vehicle code violations, police said.

Anyone with more information is asked to call Tustin police at (714) 573-3218.

Vanessa Arredondo is a reporter and a member of the 2022-23 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class. She is a Chicana born and raised in the San Fernando Valley. Arredondo is a proud product of community college and has interned in various digital newsrooms across California, including CalMatters and NBCLA. Before joining The Times, she was a Hearst fellow at the San Francisco Chronicle. She is a fan of both the Dodgers and the Giants, which some may find strange.

