Teen watching Orange County street takeover is hit, left with broken bones

Orange County authorities are searching for a driver who struck a teenager and fled during an illegal street takeover in Tustin.

Police responded to reports of street racing on Tustin Ranch Road and an “intersection takeover” at Park and Warner avenues about 11:40 p.m. Friday.

The teenager, a spectator, suffered several broken bones after being struck by a dark sedan doing burnouts and was taken to a hospital in stable condition, police said.

KTLA-TV Channel 5 obtained cellphone video shot by the unidentified teen just before being struck. The video shows several people crowding the intersection as two vehicles do spinouts.

When officers arrived, they found about 300 cars parked on the roadway and doing burnouts and doughnuts in the intersection as spectators lit fireworks and shined laser pointers, officials said. Police towed 51 vehicles and impounded 18 cars for 30 days. Twenty citations were issued for various vehicle code violations, police said.

Anyone with more information is asked to call Tustin police at (714) 573-3218.