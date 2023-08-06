Advertisement
California

Helicopter crashes while fighting fire in Cabazon

By Howard BlumeStaff Writer 
A helicopter crashed Sunday while helping to battle a small fire in the Cabazon area, a Cal Fire official confirmed to KCAL.

Video from over the crash scene shows a burn area and, nearby, what appears to be a blade from the chopper. It’s not clear whether the burn area is from the fire or the crash.

Capt. Richard Cordova told KCAL that information was being gathered about what had occurred, including the extent of any injuries.

Fires
