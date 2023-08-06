Helicopter crashes while fighting fire in Cabazon

A helicopter crashed Sunday while helping to battle a small fire in the Cabazon area, a Cal Fire official confirmed to KCAL.

Video from over the crash scene shows a burn area and, nearby, what appears to be a blade from the chopper. It’s not clear whether the burn area is from the fire or the crash.

Capt. Richard Cordova told KCAL that information was being gathered about what had occurred, including the extent of any injuries.

“What we do know is that we did have — we had fire in the Cabazon area [that] this helicopter was at,” Cordova said, “and we are unable to tell right now what occurred with this helicopter.”

This is a developing story.