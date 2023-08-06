Remnants of tropical storm expected to bring cooler temperatures, showers and humidity to SoCal this week

Much of Southern California can expect slightly cooler temperatures this week, according to the National Weather Service.

A persistent “heat dome” that has baked much of the American Southwest for most of July will ease again this week, bringing average to below-average temperatures to Southern California and even a chance of precipitation.

Highs in downtown Los Angeles will peak on Monday and will dip to the low 80s by Wednesday, when remnants of Tropical Storm Eugene in Baja Mexico could bring showers to the region as early as Tuesday evening, and “maybe even a thunderstorm,” said said Eric Boldt, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

“That’s going to not only increase the humidity but it’s going to bring more cloud cover, and general temperatures will be lower than what we’ve seen in the last couple of days,” he said.

Here is the latest track (valid 2 AM PDT) for #TSEugene from @NWSNHC.



The remnants from this storm will be main focus this week for #SoCal.



- Moderate SE swell

- Threat of precipitation Tue-Thu with best chances

Wed#CAwx pic.twitter.com/OfcczCnOV5 — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) August 6, 2023

The valleys are looking at temperatures averaging around the mid-80s, with the Antelope Valley ranging between the upper and mid-90s on Monday and Tuesday before dipping to 90 by Wednesday.

“So not real hot by any means, but increased humidity will make it feel a little sticky out there,” Boldt said.

Areas in Riverside and San Bernardino counties remain under heat advisories at least until Monday, with temperatures ranging from 95 to 107 degrees in some areas, and humidity levels between 5 and 10%, officials said.

Strong gusty winds are forecast for the San Gabriel and Antelope valleys during this period, bringing elevated fire risk conditions to the region, according to the National Weather Service. The onshore winds are expected to range from 20 to 30 mph on Sunday, increasing to 25 to 35 mph on Monday and Tuesday.

While forecasts show Southern California will remain in a cooler pattern this week, a high-pressure system will begin to build again and is expected to bring warmer temperatures to the region by next weekend, according to the NWS.

The stagnant, high-pressure system — commonly referred to as a heat dome — brought sweltering temperatures to Southern California for most of July, with dangerous highs to Death Valley and a month straight of temperatures above 110 degrees in Phoenix. Last month, a 71-year-old man collapsed after completing a hike in Death Valley and died of what officials believe were heat-related causes.

