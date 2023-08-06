Advertisement
Suspect sought in fatal shooting of two men in El Sereno early Sunday

By Brennon DixsonStaff Writer 
Los Angeles police are searching for a gunman responsible for the fatal shooting of two men early Sunday in El Sereno, authorities said.

Police responded to the scene in the 4900 block of Templeton Street around 5:30 a.m. after receiving reports of gunshots and a speeding car, said Officer Norma Eisenman, an LAPD spokeswoman.

Officers found two men in their thirties with gunshot wounds. Both men, who have not been identified, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The gunman remains at large.

Investigators have not determined a motive for the shooting.

Brennon Dixson

Brennon Dixson is a Metro reporter covering Black communities at the Los Angeles Times. The Central Valley native graduated from Cal State Long Beach and previously reported on education and city politics in the cities of Santa Clarita, Santa Monica and Pasadena for various newspapers. Dixson enjoys watching his wild husky-Shepherds wreak havoc on his garden when not working.

