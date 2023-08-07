Three men died in the Cabazon helicopter crash. Here’s what we know about them

Investigators walk around rotor blades from one of the crashed helicopters on a burned hillside in Cabazon.

Three men who were part of a group battling a small blaze in Riverside County on Sunday night were killed when their helicopter struck another chopper around 7:05 p.m., according to authorities.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, known as Cal Fire, identified two of the victims in an internal email as Assistant Chief Josh Bischof and Fire Capt. Tim Rodriguez. The third victim was identified as an “exclusive use helicopter pilot.” He was confirmed online to be pilot Tony Sousa. Friends from Cal Fire confirmed the deaths online.

Here is what we know about the victims.

Joshua Bischof

Joshua Bischof in an undated photograph during an S70i Cal Fire Hawk unveiling at the Hemet Ryan Air Attack Base in Hemet, Calif. (Cal Fire via Facebook)

Bischof was just promoted to be an assistant fire chief in Riverside County in March, according to a Facebook post from his wife.

He was previously the battalion chief at Hemet Ryan Air Attack Base, which is one of the 14 air attack bases that Cal Fire has across the state. Before that, he worked in Menifee for the Riverside County Fire Department.

Bischof had spent years up in planes and helicopters directing aerial attacks of fires. He routinely posted photos from high above fires burning in Riverside.

Bischof worked the Camp fire, which ripped through the town of Paradise, Calif., in 2018, he told news outlets.

“This is certainly one of the worst fires in California history,” he told a CBS reporter as they flew over the Paradise destruction. “It’s the most destruction I’ve ever seen.”

Bischof was among other firefighters who joined then-President Trump for a press conference on the Camp fire.

Tim Rodriguez

Rodriguez was a fire captain with Hemet Ryan Air Attack Base, according to Cal Fire and social media posts.

He sometimes took videos of fires from the helicopter, including a memorable shot of the Chaparral fire in Riverside and San Diego counties in 2021.

“His life was firefighting,” said a family member who asked not to be named to avoid unsolicited contact. “That was his life. He loved doing it and he loved training and training people.”

Rodriguez had a wife and kids and enjoyed taking his family out of town when he had days off, the family member said.

Besides firefighting he loved to cook and was an avid cyclist.

“He did what he loved and he was doing what he loved when he died,” the family member said.

Tony Sousa

Chad Costa, assistant fire chief for the Petaluma Fire Department, confirmed in a social media post that pilot Tony Sousa was the third person killed in the crash.

Costa also posted that he knew all three victims personally but didn’t offer details about the fallen pilot. Storey County Professional Fire Fighters, the union whose members serve the residents of Reno, also posted on Facebook that Sousa was among the victims.

“We were responding to this incident and heard the ‘Emergency traffic’ call as we were coming into the area,” the union posted. “Your heart sinks when you hear this, but you continue on. Everyone on scene continued to work to mitigate the multiple fires that were active. This incident was a somber reminder of how dangerous this job is. Everyone in the fire service knows the dangers, but all accept the risk, as we all want to help others in their time of need.”