Man dies after South L.A. car fire; officials believe the blaze was intentional

On Sunday morning at 1:39 a.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department fielded a call about a vehicle fire in South L.A. The first unit arrived four minutes later “to discover a vehicle ablaze” on East 102nd Street near Avalon Boulevard, said LAFD spokesman Brian Humphrey.

“The fire was quickly extinguished and confined to the vehicle,” he said.

At the scene, a “male, 40 years old, conscious and breathing” was recovered from the vehicle, said Los Angeles Police Department spokeswoman Melissa Podany.

Investigators believe that the “vehicle was set on fire,” she said. Police were not releasing information on a suspect.

The victim was “transported to [the] hospital in critical condition,” arriving there at 2:18 a.m., according to Humphreys.

Later in the day, he succumbed to his injuries, officials said.