Thousands of homes in peril from fast-paced Bunnie fire in San Diego County

Thousands of San Diego County residents have been ordered to evacuate their homes amid a raging brush fire with the potential to spread to several hundred acres, Cal Fire said.

The Bunnie fire ignited around 11:20 a.m. in the unincorporated community of Ramona, near San Vicente and Chuck Wagon roads, reaching 10 acres by noon. By 1:47 p.m., it had burned through 183 acres, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

The fire, which is 0% contained, has a “dangerous rate of spread,” said Cal Fire Capt. Mike Cornette. He added that heat and winds in the rolling hills had contributed to “a lot of fast-moving fire.” Hundreds of firefighters are attacking the fire on the ground as well as by air.

Advertisement

California California wildfires map Track wildfire origins, perimeters and air pollution with the L.A. Times California wildfires map.

No injuries or structural damage have been reported, Cornette said.

An evacuation order is in place for west of San Vicente and Gunn Stage roads and south of San Vicente Road and Creelman Lane, according to an expanding map that includes other residential areas covered by an evacuation warning.

A spokesperson for the San Diego Sheriff’s Department said at least 2,000 homes had been ordered to evacuate, and residents in an additional couple of thousand homes have been warned.

A temporary evacuation center has been set up at Olive Peirce Middle School, at 1521 Hanson Lane in Ramona, which lies in an area that falls under the evacuation warning.

San Vicente Road, from Warnock Drive to Wildcat Canyon Road, and Wildcat Canyon Road, from Barona Speedway to San Vicente Road, have been shut down to traffic, according to the San Diego County Department of Public Works.