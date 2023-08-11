3-year-old boy in critical condition after Sylmar crash involving suspected DUI driver

A driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after a crash on the 5 Freeway in Sylmar left a 3-year-old boy in critical condition early Friday, officials said.

Officers with the California Highway Patrol responded to the northbound lanes of the 5 Freeway, near the interchange with the 14 Freeway, at 12:50 a.m. Friday.

Officers believe the 3-year-old and his parents were headed northbound on the freeway when they were struck from behind by a 2014 Ford Focus.

The driver of the Focus, Christian Bedolla, 31, is suspected of driving at an unsafe speed when he crashed into the rear of the family’s 2001 Ford Expedition, according to the CHP.

The driver of the Expedition lost control of the car and slammed into a guardrail on the right shoulder of the freeway, then hit a concrete pillar under Balboa Boulevard, according to the CHP.

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department were the first to arrive on the scene and tried to provide first aid to the child until paramedics arrived, according to the CHP statement.

Bedolla was taken into custody on suspicion of DUI, the statement read.

The boy and his parents were taken to Northridge Hospital Medical Center, a CHP spokesperson said.