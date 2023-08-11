Advertisement
California

A street race ended her life as she crossed a street near USC. Two face murder charges

Assistant District Attorney James Garrison thanks the LAPD and particularly th
Assistant Dist. Atty. James Garrison speaks at a Los Angeles news conference Thursday announcing the arrest of two suspects in a fatal street-racing crash.
(Los Angeles Police Department)
Los Angeles Times 2023 intern Cari Spencer
By Cari Spencer
Follow
Share

After a night of performing live music with her band, 20-year-old Anna Solis started to cross a street near USC to meet up with her boyfriend.

She never made it.

As she crossed, carrying her guitar and amp, a car caught up in an illegal street race hit her, killing her instantly, police said.

The district attorney’s office on Thursday filed murder charges against the two drivers allegedly involved in that race, with an additional felony hit-and-run against one — because the motorist who ran her down didn’t stop, police said.

EAST COMPTON, CA - AUGUST 14: A car drifts around spectators gathered in the middle of the intersection during an early morning street takeover at Compton Boulevard and Atlantic Avenue in East Compton on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. Takeovers are a growing trend and residents say that law enforcement are not doing enough to stop them. There have been some residents who say that the events are dangerous and keep them up at night. Some spectators said they feel like they're not bothering anyone and they only happen at night when the streets are empty. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

California

Inside L.A.’s deadly street takeover scene: ‘A scene of lawlessness’

There is a growing backlash in some neighborhoods, with residents demanding authorities do more to crack down on the illegal gatherings that can turn deadly in a flash.

Around 10:20 p.m. on July 21, Solis was hit while crossing an unmarked crosswalk at Hill Street and 33rd Street in South Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Advertisement

At that moment, a black Jaguar was racing a black Dodge Challenger. The Jag hurtled toward her, going at least double the 35-mph speed limit, LAPD Det. Calvin DeHesa said.

After she was struck, neither of the drivers stopped to check on Solis. They fled northbound on Hill Street.

Police identified the driver of the Jaguar as Javorrie Murphy, a Palmdale resident. The driver of the Dodge Challenger was identified as Devin Wagner of Los Angeles.

Both were arrested on suspicion of murder last week, with bail set at $2 million.

On Monday, the D.A.’s office filed murder charges against both drivers. A felony hit-and-run charge was also filed against Murphy.

Solis was remembered as a singer, composer and gifted musician who played many instruments, including trumpet and violin. She was a student at Pasadena City College, where she played trumpet in the Rose Parade marching band, and had graduated from Montebello High School in 2020.

Advertisement

Solis’s boyfriend, Alberto Lopez, started a GoFundMe page to raise funds for funeral expenses.

A wrecked powder blue Lamborghini was staged on Melrose Ave part of California Highway Patrol's anti-street racing campaign

California

Release of new ‘Fast and Furious’ movie prompts police to warn about the dangers of street racing

The new “Fast and Furious” movie may inspire people to speed and law enforcement are warning of the risks

“Anna is a beautiful soul and we will all remember her for her beauty and her love,” he posted on the page. “Anna was passionate about her music and the Los Angeles scene. Helping where she could and also performing her heart out at any given chance.”

Sixteen people died in street-racing-related accidents last year, LAPD Deputy Chief Donald Graham told the civilian Police Commission in June.

California
Cari Spencer

Cari Spencer is a 2023 reporting intern on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. She is a recent graduate of USC, where she studied journalism and sociology. Spencer previously reported for Crosstown L.A., the 74 and LA School Report and is originally from the suburbs of Minneapolis, Minn.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement