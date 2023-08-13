Advertisement
California

Los Angeles police fatally shoot man after report of vehicle theft in progress

A multistory city building is reflected in the dark glass of a building facade that reads Los Angeles Police Department.
Los Angeles Police Department headquarters in February 2022.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
By Christian MartinezStaff Writer 
Los Angeles police fatally shot a man early Sunday after going to a home where there was a reported vehicle theft in progress, the department said.

Police went to the home in the 6300 block of South Hoover Street around 5:20 a.m. after a call about a theft with the “suspect there now,” the L.A. Police Department said in a statement posted on social media.

Officers said they found a man in his 30s in a vehicle parked in the driveway. They said he had a gun.

An unknown number of officers shot the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no further details late Sunday on the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

A gun was found at the scene, police officials said.

