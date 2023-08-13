Southern California hiker falls to death in Grand Teton National Park

A hiker was killed in Grand Teton National Park, Wyo., last week.

A Southern California woman fell to her death last week while hiking a steep, craggy peak in Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park, officials said.

Joy Cho of Simi Valley was hiking with seven other people on Friday when she fell off the west side of Teewinot Mountain in the early morning, park rangers said.

She died at the scene, and her body was flown from the area by helicopter.

Advertisement

National Park Service officials did not say how old Cho was, what caused her to fall or how far she fell.

Teewinot, a popular destination for mountaineers, is an exposed peak that reaches 12,325 feet above sea level.

