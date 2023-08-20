Advertisement
California

Fierce Hilary makes landfall in Baja and takes direct aim at Southern California

Men shovel sand into bags.
Long Beach lifeguards fill sandbags for residents ahead of Hurricane Hilary on Saturday.
(Damian Dovarganes / Associated Press)
By Rachel Uranga
Brittny Mejia
Southern California was bracing for a once-in-a-lifetime storm Sunday, as officials warned of widespread flooding that could be especially dangerous in the mountains and deserts.

Fast-moving Hurricane Hilary, now downgraded to a tropical storm, has made landfall in Baja California, turning streets into raging rivers and downing power lines. The Mexican cities of Ensenada and Tijuana, directly in the storm’s path, closed all beaches and opened a half-dozen shelters at sports complexes and government offices.

One person drowned Saturday in the Mexican town of Santa Rosalia when a vehicle was swept away in an overflowing stream. Rescue workers saved four other people, said Edith Aguilar Villavicencio, the mayor of Mulege township.

As the outer bands of the storm reached Southern California Sunday morning, evacuation warnings had been issued for Santa Catalina Island and some communities in San Bernardino and Riverside counties.

Fears of flooding, landslides and dangerous coastal rip currents prompted Gov. Gavin Newsom to declare a state of emergency Saturday evening and Mayor Karen Bass signed a local emergency declaration.

“This is an unprecedented weather event,” warned Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass during a morning press conference. “Right now again, it is critical that Angelenos stay safe and stay home unless otherwise directed by safety officials. Avoid unnecessary travel. If you do not need to be on the road, please don’t get in your car. Make sure your emergency kit and essential devices are on hand and ensure that all of your devices are charged in the event of life-threatening emergency.”

The eye of Hurricane Hilary is expected to hit San Diego by 3 to 5 p.m. and move northeast, reaching the borders of Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties by evening, said Joe Sirard, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

“It’s the high-intensity rainfall in a short period of time that causes the flooding and flash flooding,” he said. “That’s the danger. .... flooding can happen very quickly with with this kind of system.”

Tropical storm rains are unrelenting, he said, unlike the heavy winter storms the region is accustomed to where there are lulls in the rainfall.

Officials advised residents in the storm’s path to monitor forecast updates and ensure they have multiple methods of receiving warnings, including wireless emergency alerts, weather apps and local TV, radio and news stations. Los Angeles officials said they were ready to evacuate people if need be. Los Angeles Unified School District is assessing whether to cancel classes Monday.

There seemed to be little worry about the impending storm among some truckers in the Whitewater rest area, off the 10 Freeway, in Riverside County.

Jose Gamero Lopez said his company, Supra National Express, sent a notice about the hurricane, but said he wasn’t worried.

“I am being careful though, because the roads are slippery,” he said.

A few trucks over, Jeff Moore and his wife, Laura, were killing time before they had to pick up a load of Nestle water in Cabazon. From there, they planned to head to Casa Grande, Ariz.

The 52-year-old couple, who were driving from Las Vegas, said they hadn’t heard about the hurricane.

The pair had driven in worse weather, Laura chimed in, and at times when you couldn’t make out the lines on the road. Laura recalled a tornado that hit while they passed through New Mexico.

What did she do then?

“I just drove,” she said. She isn’t worried about the hurricane.

“God will take me when he wants me,” she said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

