California

Fighter jet crashes near San Diego military base, spurring search and rescue mission

A sign for MCAS Miramar
A search and rescue effort is underway after an F/A-18 Delta Hornet crashed east of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego overnight, authorities said.
(U.S. Marine Corps)
By Alexandra E. PetriStaff Writer 
A search and rescue effort is underway Friday morning after a fighter jet crashed on a remote part of a military air base in San Diego overnight, authorities said.

The F/A-18 Delta Hornet crashed east of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar at 11:54 p.m. Thursday, said First Lt. Jacoby Hawkins.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash or how many personnel were aboard the jet when it went down, Hawkins said, but the F/A-18 Delta variant is a two-seat aircraft.

The 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing is based out of Miramar. The jet was with the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing and was operating out of MCAS Miramar but was not part of the base’s wing, Hawkins said.

First Lt. Hudson Sadler at 2D MAW confirmed the jet is with the East Coast-based wing but declined to comment further, citing the investigation. According to the U.S. Marine Corps website, 2D MAW’s mission is to “conduct air operations in support of the Marine Forces to include offensive air support, antiair warfare, assault support, aerial reconnaissance, electronic warfare, and control of aircraft and missiles.”

There were no signs of damage or destruction on the ground from the crash.

“It is an isolated incident,” Hawkins said.

Miramar staff are leading investigation into the crash, Hawkins said.

California
Alexandra E. Petri

Alexandra E. Petri covers trends and breaking news for the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered live news at the New York Times. A two-time reporting fellow with the International Women’s Media Foundation, she graduated from Penn State with a degree in journalism and international studies.

