California

11-year-old on scooter seriously injured in collision with Metro bus

A bus drives through an intersection in downtown Los Angeles
An 11-year-old boy riding a scooter in Valley Village was hospitalized after crashing into the back of a Metro bus, the Los Angeles Police Department said. Above, a bus in downtown L.A.
(Los Angeles Times)
By Nathan SolisStaff Writer 
An 11-year-old boy on a scooter was hospitalized after a collision with a Metro bus in the Valley Village neighborhood on Monday evening, authorities said.

The boy was riding the scooter near the intersection of Chandler Boulevard and Bellaire Avenue around 8 p.m. when he crashed into the back of the bus, said Los Angeles Police Officer Rosario Cervantes.

Paramedics responded to the scene after a witness called 911, said Brian Humphries, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Fire Department. The boy was critically injured and taken to a hospital, but there was no immediate update on his condition as of Tuesday morning.

A Metro spokesperson confirmed that a bus was involved with a collision with a pedestrian at the intersection but did not provide additional details.

“The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital and Metro extends its sympathies to the person injured. Metro is working closely with law enforcement to investigate this incident,” the statement said. “Safety is our highest priority and we are committed to ensuring the safety of Metro’s customers and the communities we serve.”

CaliforniaTransportation
Nathan Solis

Nathan Solis is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously worked for Courthouse News Service, where he wrote both breaking news and enterprise stories ranging from criminal justice to homelessness and politics. Before that, Solis was at the Redding Record Searchlight as a multimedia journalist, where he anchored coverage of the destructive 2017 fires in Northern California. Earlier in his career, he worked for Eastsider L.A.

