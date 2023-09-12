11-year-old on scooter seriously injured in collision with Metro bus

An 11-year-old boy riding a scooter in Valley Village was hospitalized after crashing into the back of a Metro bus, the Los Angeles Police Department said. Above, a bus in downtown L.A.

An 11-year-old boy on a scooter was hospitalized after a collision with a Metro bus in the Valley Village neighborhood on Monday evening, authorities said.

The boy was riding the scooter near the intersection of Chandler Boulevard and Bellaire Avenue around 8 p.m. when he crashed into the back of the bus, said Los Angeles Police Officer Rosario Cervantes.

Paramedics responded to the scene after a witness called 911, said Brian Humphries, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Fire Department. The boy was critically injured and taken to a hospital, but there was no immediate update on his condition as of Tuesday morning.

A Metro spokesperson confirmed that a bus was involved with a collision with a pedestrian at the intersection but did not provide additional details.

“The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital and Metro extends its sympathies to the person injured. Metro is working closely with law enforcement to investigate this incident,” the statement said. “Safety is our highest priority and we are committed to ensuring the safety of Metro’s customers and the communities we serve.”