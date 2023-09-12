11-year-old on scooter seriously injured in collision with Metro bus
An 11-year-old boy on a scooter was hospitalized after a collision with a Metro bus in the Valley Village neighborhood on Monday evening, authorities said.
The boy was riding the scooter near the intersection of Chandler Boulevard and Bellaire Avenue around 8 p.m. when he crashed into the back of the bus, said Los Angeles Police Officer Rosario Cervantes.
Paramedics responded to the scene after a witness called 911, said Brian Humphries, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Fire Department. The boy was critically injured and taken to a hospital, but there was no immediate update on his condition as of Tuesday morning.
San Francisco, like Los Angeles, has spent the better part of a decade on an ambitious Vision Zero pledge to reduce traffic-related deaths to zero. It’s not working.
A Metro spokesperson confirmed that a bus was involved with a collision with a pedestrian at the intersection but did not provide additional details.
“The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital and Metro extends its sympathies to the person injured. Metro is working closely with law enforcement to investigate this incident,” the statement said. “Safety is our highest priority and we are committed to ensuring the safety of Metro’s customers and the communities we serve.”
Start your day right
Sign up for Essential California for news, features and recommendations from the L.A. Times and beyond in your inbox six days a week.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.