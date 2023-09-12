In 72 hours, Reseda had 14 suspicious fires. Officials say the blazes are likely linked

A pickup truck parked in Reseda was set on fire Tuesday in one of 14 suspicious blazes since Saturday.

Since Saturday, Los Angeles firefighters have put out 14 small fires across Reseda, which officials are now calling suspicious blazes that are likely connected, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The fires have mostly ignited trash and debris, which firefighters quickly extinguished with little damage, said Los Angeles Fire spokesperson Brian Humphrey. He said no one has been injured in the blazes and only minor property damage has been reported.

No suspect or suspects have been identified, Humphrey said. Officials have not determined the fires to be arson, which would require intent, but are calling the blazes “suspicious.”

Advertisement

“Our investigators worked tirelessly throughout the night,” Humphrey said. “They have been speaking with witnesses, gathering evidence.”

Firefighters responded to several of the 14 fires Monday evening into early Tuesday, with almost all of them occurring in the “hours of darkness,” Humphrey said. He said there could have been other fires in this San Fernando Valley neighborhood before this 72-hour period that are also connected to the 14 fires.

Humphrey did not release any image or share description of a possible suspect or suspects.