Advertisement
California

In 72 hours, Reseda had 14 suspicious fires. Officials say the blazes are likely linked

A truck is damaged and covered with debris.
A pickup truck parked in Reseda was set on fire Tuesday in one of 14 suspicious blazes since Saturday.
(KTLA)
By Grace TooheyStaff Writer 
Share

Since Saturday, Los Angeles firefighters have put out 14 small fires across Reseda, which officials are now calling suspicious blazes that are likely connected, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The fires have mostly ignited trash and debris, which firefighters quickly extinguished with little damage, said Los Angeles Fire spokesperson Brian Humphrey. He said no one has been injured in the blazes and only minor property damage has been reported.

No suspect or suspects have been identified, Humphrey said. Officials have not determined the fires to be arson, which would require intent, but are calling the blazes “suspicious.”

PACOIMA, CA - JULY 27: The basketball court at Hubert Humphrey Memorial Recreation Center in Pacoima, CA is covered in solar reflective paint to help reduce urban heat as part of Pacoima Beautiful and GAF's Cool Community project. Photographed on Thursday, July 27, 2023 in Pacoima, CA. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

California

As heat waves increase, Los Angeles is coating some streets with ‘cool pavement’

The Los Angeles Bureau of Street Services has painted over 181 lane-miles with a coating that reflects heat and reduces ambient temperature.

Sept. 8, 2023

Advertisement

“Our investigators worked tirelessly throughout the night,” Humphrey said. “They have been speaking with witnesses, gathering evidence.”

Firefighters responded to several of the 14 fires Monday evening into early Tuesday, with almost all of them occurring in the “hours of darkness,” Humphrey said. He said there could have been other fires in this San Fernando Valley neighborhood before this 72-hour period that are also connected to the 14 fires.

Humphrey did not release any image or share description of a possible suspect or suspects.

California
Grace Toohey

Grace Toohey is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times covering breaking news for the Fast Break Desk. Before joining the newsroom in 2022, she covered criminal justice issues at the Orlando Sentinel and the Advocate in Baton Rouge. Toohey is a Maryland native and proud Terp.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement