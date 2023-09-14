Advertisement
California

Police fatally shoot man allegedly armed with a knife in Pico-Union

Police officers stand near emergency vehicles.
Police at the scene of a fatal shooting by LAPD officers Wednesday night in the the 1200 block of South New Hampshire in the Pico-Union neighborhood.
(OnScene.TV)
By Nathan SolisStaff Writer 
Los Angeles police fatally shot a man who was allegedly armed with a knife during an encounter Wednesday night in the Pico-Union area, authorities said.

Officers responded to reports of a man armed with a knife causing a disturbance and assault with a deadly weapon about 8 p.m. in the 1200 block of South New Hampshire Avenue, authorities said in a social media post.

Police encountered the man in a parking lot, tried to communicate with him and then shot him, according to the LAPD. It’s unclear what prompted police to open fire.

Officers provided first aid and called for an ambulance, authorities said. Paramedics took the man to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the LAPD said. A large knife was recovered at the scene.

The LAPD posted an image of the knife on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

No officers were injured.

The shooting is being looked into by the department’s Force Investigation Division.

Traffic along Pico Boulevard between Vermont Avenue and Berendo Street was closed.

Nathan Solis

Nathan Solis is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously worked for Courthouse News Service, where he wrote both breaking news and enterprise stories ranging from criminal justice to homelessness and politics. Before that, Solis was at the Redding Record Searchlight as a multimedia journalist, where he anchored coverage of the destructive 2017 fires in Northern California. Earlier in his career, he worked for Eastsider L.A.

