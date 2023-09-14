Advertisement
California

Photos: Rocket makes a SoCal spectacle as U.S. Space Force mission launches from Vandenberg

A rocket with a long contrail moves across a darkening sky above the outline of palm trees.
The Firefly Alpha rocket over Huntington Beach on Thursday evening.
(Allen Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Jeremy ChildsStaff Writer 
If you thought you saw a rocket fly through the Southern California sky Thursday night, chances are you witnessed the latest launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The rocket, belonging to Texas-based rocket launch company Firefly Aerospace, took off at 7:27 p.m. as part of the latest mission for the United States Space Force.

Dubbed “Victus Nox,” Latin for “conquer the night,” the mission was intended to demonstrate how rapidly the United States could put a satellite into orbit in response to a possible national security threat, according to the Firefly Aerospace website.

The Firefly Alpha rocket was headed with its payload to low Earth orbit. It wasn’t clear late Thursday whether the rocket had performed as planned.

Firefly Alpha trail after launch from Vandenberg SFB, as seen from San Pedro
The rocket’s contrail is seen from San Pedro on Thursday evening.
(Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
A contrail is seen as the sun sets.
As the sun sets in San Pedro, evidence of the rocket launch decorates the sky.
(Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

Firefly Alpha in flight from Vandenberg SFB, as seen from Huntington Beach
Firefly Alpha is seen in flight from Huntington Beach as it targets a low Earth orbit.
(Allen Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

CaliforniaScience & Medicine
Jeremy Childs

Jeremy Childs is the night reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before joining the newsroom in 2023, he worked at the Ventura County Star, where he covered breaking news and most recently served as the newspaper’s East Ventura County reporter. Childs grew up in Newbury Park and graduated from Occidental College with a degree in English and comparative literary studies.

