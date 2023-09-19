Officers shoot at vehicle during traffic stop in Compton but the motorist speeds away

Two California Highway Patrol officers fired multiple shots at a vehicle they tried to pull over in Compton after the motorist appeared to try to drive toward the officers, officials said.

The officers attempted to pull over the car just after 11 p.m. at South Maple Avenue and Alondra Boulevard in Compton, according to CHP spokesperson Chris Baldonado.

Instead of stopping, the officers said, the vehicle started advancing toward them, prompting them to fire multiple times at the vehicle, he said.

The officers were not injured. It wasn’t clear whether the driver was injured in the shooting, as the person sped away and has not yet been located, Baldonado said. It also wasn’t clear if there were other people in the vehicle. The spokesman didn’t explain what prompted the CHP officers to pull over the vehicle in the first place.

He said both officers fired their weapons, but it wasn’t immediately known how many shots were fired.

This is a developing story.

