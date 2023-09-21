Advertisement
California

Customer shoots at 2 trying to rob Riverside massage business

Los Angeles Times staffer Noah Goldberg
By Noah Goldberg
Staff WriterFollow
Share

An armed patron at a massage business fended off two would-be robbers in Riverside on Wednesday night, firing shots at two men who were trying to rob employees and customers, police said.

The two men entered E-Joy Foot and Body Massage on Magnolia Avenue in Riverside about 9:45 p.m. and attempted to rob the people inside, police said. At least one of the men was armed, said Riverside Police Department spokesperson Ryan Railsback.

But a customer at the business was also carrying a weapon and opened fire on the two men, striking one, Railsback said. Neither of the would-be robbers fired a shot, police said.

The two men fled the scene and police found one in a parking lot a few hundred yards away suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Railsback. The man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, Railsback said.

The second man remains at large.

A worker who answered the phone at the massage business Thursday declined to comment.

California
Noah Goldberg

Noah Goldberg covers breaking news for the Los Angeles Times. He worked previously in New York City as the Brooklyn courts reporter for the New York Daily News, covering major criminal trials as well as working on enterprise stories. Before that, he was the criminal justice reporter for the Brooklyn Eagle.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement