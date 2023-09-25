Corvette driver suspected of racing in Hollywood fled after hitting, killing pedestrian, police say

A man was killed when he was struck by the driver of a blue Corvette who police believe was racing down La Brea Avenue early Sunday morning.

The driver of the sports car fled the scene and failed to identify themselves or render aid to the victim, police said.

The crash occurred at 1:24 a.m. at the intersection of La Brea Avenue and Sunset Boulevard, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement.

The driver of the blue Chevrolet Corvette is believed to have been speeding southbound on La Brea while racing a white sedan when they hit the male pedestrian.

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner identified the man as 33-year-old Loryn Cole, who was believed to be homeless.

The Los Angeles Fire Department attempted to render aid, but Cole was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Anyone with information on the incident may contact West Traffic detectives at (213) 473-0234, or at (877) 527-3247 on weekends and non-business hours.