Pet was wrenched away from woman in North Hollywood. Police search for dog and two thieves

Stolen dog is described as an 11-year old gold Pitbull / Rhodesian Ridgeback mix named Drake.

Los Angeles police are searching for two people who took an 11-year-old dog from a woman by force in North Hollywood, authorities said Wednesday.

The robbery was reported at 12:46 a.m. Tuesday in the 11100 block of Burbank Boulevard.

The woman had entered a nearby business with her dog secured on a leash. Soon after, two people came in and used force to take the dog from her, seemingly without provocation.

The suspects were described as a woman with black hair, a black shirt, ripped black jeans and black shoes; and a man with black hair, a black-and-white sweater, dark blue jeans and white shoes.

Advertisement

Police described the dog, named Drake, as a gold pit bull-Rhodesian ridgeback mix with a zigzag scar on his back.

No arrests had been made as of Wednesday, and the investigation was ongoing.

Anyone with information on the suspects or the dog’s whereabouts is asked to call LAPD detectives Noah Stone and Chris Phillips at (818) 754-8424.