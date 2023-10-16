Advertisement
California

Police hunt for gunman after deadly shooting in Wilmington

An aerial view of a white tent on a sidewalk and police cruisers parked outside a corner house.
Los Angeles police investigate Monday after a deadly shooting in Wilmington.
(KTLA-TV)
By Jeremy ChildsStaff Writer 
Los Angeles police were searching for a man who they said donned a skull-print ski mask and gunned down two people Monday evening in Wilmington, killing one man and sending a second to the hospital.

The shooting occurred around 5:15 p.m. in the 1000 block of East M Street near Sanford Street.

Two ambulances were dispatched for two male victims between the ages of 40 and 50 who suffered gunshot wounds. One victim was conscious and breathing and transported to the hospital in critical condition, while the second victim was found unconscious and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The LAPD reported the suspect was seen fleeing in a gray Toyota Camry eastbound on M Street and then southbound on Watson Avenue. He was described as a 25-year-old Latino man, 5 feet, 9 inches tall and wearing the ski mask.

The shooting remained under investigation Monday, and no additional details were immediately available.

Jeremy Childs

Jeremy Childs is the night reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before joining the newsroom in 2023, he worked at the Ventura County Star, where he covered breaking news and most recently served as the newspaper’s East Ventura County reporter. Childs grew up in Newbury Park and graduated from Occidental College with a degree in English and comparative literary studies.

