Police hunt for gunman after deadly shooting in Wilmington

Los Angeles police were searching for a man who they said donned a skull-print ski mask and gunned down two people Monday evening in Wilmington, killing one man and sending a second to the hospital.

The shooting occurred around 5:15 p.m. in the 1000 block of East M Street near Sanford Street.

Two ambulances were dispatched for two male victims between the ages of 40 and 50 who suffered gunshot wounds. One victim was conscious and breathing and transported to the hospital in critical condition, while the second victim was found unconscious and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The LAPD reported the suspect was seen fleeing in a gray Toyota Camry eastbound on M Street and then southbound on Watson Avenue. He was described as a 25-year-old Latino man, 5 feet, 9 inches tall and wearing the ski mask.

The shooting remained under investigation Monday, and no additional details were immediately available.