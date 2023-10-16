Police hunt for gunman after deadly shooting in Wilmington
Los Angeles police were searching for a man who they said donned a skull-print ski mask and gunned down two people Monday evening in Wilmington, killing one man and sending a second to the hospital.
The shooting occurred around 5:15 p.m. in the 1000 block of East M Street near Sanford Street.
Two ambulances were dispatched for two male victims between the ages of 40 and 50 who suffered gunshot wounds. One victim was conscious and breathing and transported to the hospital in critical condition, while the second victim was found unconscious and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
A woman shoots a man who was reportedly trying to enter her home, saying he was hurt and needed help, police say. He is hospitalized in critical condition.
The LAPD reported the suspect was seen fleeing in a gray Toyota Camry eastbound on M Street and then southbound on Watson Avenue. He was described as a 25-year-old Latino man, 5 feet, 9 inches tall and wearing the ski mask.
The shooting remained under investigation Monday, and no additional details were immediately available.
Start your day right
Sign up for Essential California for news, features and recommendations from the L.A. Times and beyond in your inbox six days a week.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.