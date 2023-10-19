LAUSD teacher arrested on suspicion of sharing child pornography

A Los Angeles Unified School teacher was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of sharing child pornography with a county government worker, authorities said.

Detectives with the San Bernardino Police Department arrested Rene Gregorio Estrella on the 210 Freeway around 6:30 a.m. on suspicion of distributing and receiving child pornography. Estrella, 60, is a teacher at the School of Business and Tourism at the Miguel Contreras Learning Complex, according to the school’s website.

Investigators said Estrella exchanged multiple images of child pornography with 62-year-old Steven Frasher, who worked as a public information officer with the Los Angeles County Public Works Department.

Investigators with the San Bernardino Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and Specialized Crimes Unit served search and arrest warrants on Estrella at a residence in Claremont and a second location in the city of Los Angeles. Police found several electronic devices that were taken as part of their investigation, according a news release from the police department.

In a statement, the Los Angeles Unified School District said it was notified about an employee’s arrest by San Bernardino police, but it did not name Estrella. Officials said the employee will be blocked from entering any LAUSD sites.

“All District protocols are being followed, and we remain in cooperation with local authorities,” the statement said. “Due to the ongoing investigation by law enforcement, we are unable to disclose additional details about this matter. Please be assured that the safety of our students continues to be our utmost priority. Students and the greater school community are always encouraged to share any and all concerns with their school or with local authorities.”

Jail records show that Estrella was booked into custody on Wednesday but released later that day.

Frasher, a resident of Redlands, was arrested Oct. 3 after investigators received a tip indicating that he was downloading illicit child porn on the internet and saving it in an internet storage account, police said.

Frasher, a candidate for the Redlands City Council in 2020, worked for the Riverside Police Department as a public information officer and also served as a public information officer for the Glendale Unified School District.

The San Bernardino Police Department posted a video on its Instagram account of Frasher’s arrest, showing officers entering and searching his home. The video also shows Frasher being led away in handcuffs.

Times staff writer Summer Lin contributed to this story.