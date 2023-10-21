2 people found dead in North Hollywood from gunshot wounds

Two people were found shot to death Friday night in North Hollywood in a possible murder-suicide, Los Angeles police said.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 6500 block of Riverton Avenue about 7:45 p.m., said Officer Melissa Ohana, an LAPD spokesperson.

Officers who arrived at the scene found a 48-year-old woman dead from gunshot wounds, she said. Nearby, they discovered a 46-year-old man with “apparent self-inflicted wounds” whom the police are investigating as the suspect in the woman’s death.

LAPD’s Valley Bureau Homicide will determine whether it is a murder-suicide, Ohana said.

KTLA-TV reported that police had said the woman was found inside a running SUV, and the man was found two houses away from the vehicle. Ohana said she could not confirm those details.