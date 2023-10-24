A woman was stabbed to death in El Monte. Her daughter has been charged with murder

A 25-year-old woman has been charged with stabbing her mother to death Sunday at a home in the 11000 block of Ranchito Street in El Monte.

A 25-year-old woman has been charged with stabbing her mother to death in El Monte last weekend, authorities said.

Kimberly Gonzalez was charged Tuesday with murder and assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the attack, which was reported just before 5 p.m. Sunday at a home in the 11000 block of Ranchito Street, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office.

She was allegedly found covered in blood outside the home by an El Monte police sergeant, the district attorney’s office said. She remained in custody Tuesday evening on $2-million bail and is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, which investigates all homicides in the city, officers from the El Monte Police Department responded to the home Sunday evening for a reported stabbing.

They found a victim who had been stabbed multiple times. She was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Advertisement

The district attorney’s office identified her as Jacqueline Perez.

Julio Perez, who identified himself as the victim’s brother, told KABC-TV Channel 7 that he saw his 11-year-old nephew run from the home, screaming for help, his clothes covered in blood.

Sheriff’s officials did not release further details about the stabbing, though a KABC news helicopter captured footage showing streaks of blood on the sidewalk outside the home.

The station also reported that the victim may have been decapitated. Aerial footage showed investigators inside a garage, with one holding an object that was blurred out for the broadcast. Investigators can be seen attempting to block views of the garage using a white sheet.

“My heart goes out to the family and loved ones who have been shattered by this unimaginable tragedy. The pain and grief they must be experiencing is unimaginable.” Dist. Atty. George Gascón said in a statement. “This was an extraordinarily violent act, which has had a profound impact on our community.”