Advertisement
California

Video captures intentional crash-turned-robbery on 10 Freeway in Los Angeles

Passerby video captures crash-turned-robbery on Interstate 10 on Tuesday, Oct. 24

By Grace TooheyStaff Writer 
Share

In a bizarre crash-turned-robbery, four men in ski masks robbed a luxury car Tuesday afternoon after they intentionally rammed into the car on the 10 Freeway in Los Angeles, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Multiple nearby witnesses, some driving by the incident, captured the bizarre heist on video, which showed the broad-daylight robbery on the side of the busy freeway.

A black Dodge caravan, occupied by the four men in black ski masks, intentionally crashed into a black Alfa Romeo, disabling the vehicle around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday on the eastbound 10 Freeway, near Arlington Avenue, CHP investigators said in a news release. Officials said the men were armed with a hammer and a crowbar and jumped into a white Chevrolet Malibu and sped away after the robbery.

Lead image graphic for the Brink's heist incident story in comic form from a collaboration with Bloomberg.

Business

Who pulled off the massive Brink’s heist? And where are the jewels? It’s still a mystery

The stolen merchandise — worth either $8.7 million or about $100 million, depending on whom you ask — is nowhere to be found.

July 13, 2023
Advertisement

A Ford Mustang was also struck during the crash.

The suspects all ran out of the Dodge caravan toward the disabled vehicle, which the driver had evacuated, video from the incident showed. The driver was kneeling with his hands in the air as the men first looked in his driver door, then went to his trunk.

It wasn’t immediately clear what the men took from the vehicle, but a video from the scene sounded like the men yelled something about getting “dope.”

It appears an air bag went off in the victim’s vehicle.

CHP officers did not report any injuries from the incident. No one has been arrested, CHP spokesperson Roberto Gomez said Thursday.

LA CANADA-FLINTRIDGE, CA - MARCH 30 : In an aerial view, landslides along the Angeles Crest Highway (SR 2) continue to grow as the latest in a parade of storms that have created disasters across the state all year breaks up on March 30, 2023 near La Cañada-Flintridge, California. In striking contrast to the previous years of severe to extreme drought, more than a dozen atmospheric river storm events have steadily swept in from the Pacific Ocean bringing extreme weather, including huge surf, unprecedented rainfalls, widespread flooding and record mountain snowpack depths that have covered two story houses and kept many people snowbound without fresh supplies for weeks. The heavy rain and snowmelt have refilled most major reservoirs, which had nearly dried up in recent years, giving at least temporary relief from the worst drought in 1,200 years. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

California

Three charged with murder in botched robbery on Angeles Crest Highway in Pasadena

Three men were charged with robbery and murder in the shooting of Jessie Munoz, 32, who died at the scene, authorities said. A woman in the car with him was robbed but not injured.

Sept. 7, 2023
CaliforniaTransportation
Grace Toohey

Grace Toohey is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times covering breaking news for the Fast Break Desk. Before joining the newsroom in 2022, she covered criminal justice issues at the Orlando Sentinel and the Advocate in Baton Rouge. Toohey is a Maryland native and proud Terp.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement