Video captures intentional crash-turned-robbery on 10 Freeway in Los Angeles

Passerby video captures crash-turned-robbery on Interstate 10 on Tuesday, Oct. 24
In a bizarre crash-turned-robbery, four men in ski masks robbed a luxury car Tuesday afternoon after they intentionally rammed into the car on the 10 Freeway in Los Angeles, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Multiple nearby witnesses, some driving by the incident, captured the bizarre heist on video, which showed the broad-daylight robbery on the side of the busy freeway.
A black Dodge caravan, occupied by the four men in black ski masks, intentionally crashed into a black Alfa Romeo, disabling the vehicle around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday on the eastbound 10 Freeway, near Arlington Avenue, CHP investigators said in a news release. Officials said the men were armed with a hammer and a crowbar and jumped into a white Chevrolet Malibu and sped away after the robbery.
A Ford Mustang was also struck during the crash.
The suspects all ran out of the Dodge caravan toward the disabled vehicle, which the driver had evacuated, video from the incident showed. The driver was kneeling with his hands in the air as the men first looked in his driver door, then went to his trunk.
It wasn’t immediately clear what the men took from the vehicle, but a video from the scene sounded like the men yelled something about getting “dope.”
It appears an air bag went off in the victim’s vehicle.
CHP officers did not report any injuries from the incident. No one has been arrested, CHP spokesperson Roberto Gomez said Thursday.
