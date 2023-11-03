Advertisement
California

Assemblymember Wendy Carrillo arrested on suspicion of drunk driving, police say

Assemblymember Wendy Carrillo, shown in April, was arrested early Friday on suspicion of drunk driving.
Assemblymember Wendy Carrillo, shown in April, was arrested early Friday on suspicion of drunk driving. She is a candidate for Los Angeles City Council.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
By David Zahniser
Richard Winton
State Assemblymember Wendy Carrillo, who is running for an Eastside seat on the Los Angeles City Council, was arrested in northeast Los Angeles early Friday morning on suspicion of drunk driving, authorities said.

Carrillo, 43, was apprehended at 1:35 a.m. and was booked a few hours later, according to inmate records posted by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Police responded around 1:30 a.m. to 6215 Monterey Road where a motorist had struck two parked cars, according to a law enforcement source familiar with the incident. A spokesperson for the LAPD issued a summary of the arrest that said that Carrillo was booked for driving under the influence and being involved in a traffic collision while having a high blood-alcohol count.

LAPD Capt. Kelly Muniz said a suspect arrested with a high blood-alcohol count is someone who has “double the legal limit or more.”

Representatives of Carrillo did not immediately provide comment on the arrest.

Carrillo was elected in 2017 to represent an Eastside Assembly district. She is now one of about a dozen people running in the March city election to replace Councimember Kevin de León in a district that stretches from downtown to El Sereno and Eagle Rock.

The incident comes roughly six months after another state legislator was arrested on drunk driving charges. In May, state Sen. Dave Min (D-Irvine), was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving and released from Sacramento County jail.

Min later confirmed that he was cited with a misdemeanor DUI, saying his behavior was “irresponsible.”

David Zahniser

David Zahniser covers Los Angeles City Hall for the Los Angeles Times.

Richard Winton

Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on Twitter, during almost 30 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.

