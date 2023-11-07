English bulldog stolen at gunpoint from man walking in West Hollywood

Authorities are seeking the public’s help to find the men who stole an English bulldog named Capone at gunpoint from its owner in West Hollywood late Monday.

The theft occurred about 11:40 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Olive Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

“Two suspects exited a newer model black Jeep Compass, pointed a firearm at the victim, and robbed him of his English bulldog,” according to a Sheriff’s Department statement.

Capone was on a walk with his owner in West Hollywood on Monday night when he was stolen at gunpoint by two men. (OnScene.TVA)

“The two male adult suspects then entered the black Jeep Compass and fled the location at a high rate of speed,” the statement said. “The vehicle was last seen driving northbound on Olive Drive towards Fountain Avenue.”

No description was released of the suspects.

The dog’s owner, Justin Garcia, told KTLA-TV he was walking his bulldog named Capone, and while he went to retrieve belongings from his car, the suspects got out of their vehicle and confronted him at gunpoint.

While one thief took Capone to the back of the Jeep, another jumped into Garcia’s car and ransacked it, Garcia said. The thieves then got away in their vehicle.

“I’m deeply worried,” Garcia told KTLA. “He’s not only just a part of our family and our life, but he’s my emotional support animal.”

Capone is about 2 years old, and weighs about 50 pounds, Garcia said.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call detectives at the West Hollywood sheriff’s station at (310) 855-8850. Tipsters may also call Crime Stoppers at (800) -222-TIPS, or use the Crime Stoppers website.

