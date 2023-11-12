10 Freeway closed in downtown L.A.: What you need to know to avoid the mess

Firefighters look at their Fire Engine 17, which got burnt in a massive pallet fire under the 10 Freeway overpass at the 1700 block of East 14th Street on Saturday in Los Angeles.

A crucial stretch of the 10 Freeway remained closed through downtown L.A. after a major fire damaged the highway early Saturday.

Here is what we know:

Closures

10 Freeway between East L.A. interchange and Alameda Street.

10 Freeway westbound diverted at Alameda Street.

5 Freeway north and south transition to 10 Freeway westbound.

60 Freeway transition east and west to 10 Freeway westbound.

Alameda Street closed in area.

I-10 remains FULLY CLOSED until further notice between the East LA interchange & Alameda St due to a fire that damaged the fwy. Avoid the area, expect major delays & seek alternate routes to events in #DTLA or use @metrolosangeles public transit. See detour for WB. & EB I-10 👇 pic.twitter.com/oBduHIFTXY — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) November 12, 2023

Source: Caltrans

Traffic effects

Officials are urging drivers to avoid the area and take alternative routes.

“Angelenos planning to attend major sporting events in or around Downtown Los Angeles, please plan for delays and check for alternative routes. Traffic officers are on location to alleviate traffic impacts. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the impacted area. Please heed traffic officer instructions,” Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said in a statement.

“I would encourage people to avoid this area between the East L.A. interchange and Alameda Street,” added Lauren Wonder, a CalTrans spokeswoman.

The big test will come Monday during the morning commute if the freeway remains closed.

What’s next

The fire damaged the freeway pillars, but Caltrans is not sure how bad the situation is and how quickly repairs can be made.

“We see what we call ‘concrete spalling,’ which is chips of concrete that come off, but we won’t know the extent of the damage until the structural engineers can go in and see if the rebar was burned or not,” she said. “This is still developing.”

Officials expect to provide an update Sunday afternoon.