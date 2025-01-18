Firefighters make significant progress on containment of wildfires, as recovery efforts continue

The ruins from a house on Hartzell Street burned by the Palisades fire.

Firefighters are taking advantage of a lull in the wind to make steady progress against the massive fires that have ravaged Los Angeles since Jan. 7.

As of Saturday morning, the Palisades fire, which has burned nearly 24,000 acres and killed at least 10 people, was listed as 43% contained, according to the CAL Fire website. That’s up from 31% on Friday morning.

The Eaton fire, which tore through Altadena burning 14,000 acres and killing at least 17 people, was listed at 73% contained, up from 65% on Friday morning.

The rest of the weekend looks good for the ongoing effort with cool temperatures, some clouds and, crucially, calm winds, according to the National Weather Service.

As the mop-up work continues, officials are allowing for the slow “repopulation” of certain neighborhoods in the Palisades.

Its residents only, so far, and you’ll need an I.D. with your name, photo and address — like a driver’s license — to get past the checkpoints manned by the Los Angeles Police Department and the National Guard.

On Friday, security was still tight inside the Palisades, with police and troops at most major intersections and others patrolling on horseback and dirt bikes to keep an eye out for looters.

President-elect Donald Trump, who is scheudled to be sworn into office on Monday, has announced that his first official trip as the nation’s leader will be to Southern California to tour the devastated areas.

Trump has spent much of the last 10 days hurling abuse at California’s leaders for what he sees as their mismanagement of the crisis sparked when hurricane force winds flames tearing through multiple locations in greater Los Angeles.

“One of the best and most beautiful parts of the United States of America is burning down to the ground,” Trump posted to Truth Social on Jan. 8. “It’s ashes, and Gavin Newscum should resign. This is all his fault!!!”

Trump is expected to arrive late next week, according to a story published by The Hill.

After the calm this weekend, another round of fire weather could arrive on Monday and last for much of next week, with the peak threat arriving on Tuesday, forecasters said.

“The bottom line is: we’re in uncharted territories this deep into the winter, or rainy season,” in having barely any rain, said Alex Tardy, meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in San Diego.

In other unsettling fire news, the huge costs of the historic Los Angeles fires could force a bailout of the state’s insurer of last resort, which has just $377 million in reserves.

To remain solvent, California’s Fair Plan may turn to its member insurers for financial help and prompt them to levy surcharges on policyholders.

