Video shows tow truck plow through parked cars, flip over in fiery downtown L.A. crash

A tow truck driver who police allege was under the influence crashed into multiple vehicles and then overturned the truck early Friday morning, just blocks from the closed stretch of the 10 Freeway.

The crash, which occurred around 2:40 a.m. on Griffith Avenue between the Fashion District and Historic South Central, caused significant damage to vehicles and ended with the tow truck upside-down and in flames in the middle of the street.

The tow truck collided with a vehicle going in the opposite direction, said Annie Moran, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson.

“The tow truck overturned and that’s when both vehicles crashed into multiple vehicles,” she said, noting that at least 13 parked vehicles were hit.

Advertisement

In video captured by a security camera and provided to OnScene, the truck can be seen careening out of control and crashing into four parked cars.

Other videos from OnScene show Los Angeles Police Department officers, Los Angeles Fire Department officials and residents inspecting the scene.

“The driver was transported to a local hospital and he will be arrested for DUI but he’s still in the hospital,” Moran said. Two other people were also hospitalized with “minor visible injuries.”